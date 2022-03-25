Seminole County Animals services reduces adoption fees as shelter nears capacity

Peako is up for adoption with Seminole County Animal Services.

Seminole County Animal Services hopes to clear its shelters, which it says are nearing capacity, by lowering adoption fees.

Every dog up for adoption will be cost $20 for the adoption fee, while cats will cost $10, plus $5 if you live in Seminole County for the license fee, officials said in a Facebook video.

The deal runs through the end of March.

In a video posted to its Facebook page, a shelter official says “it’s overflowing with dogs right now” while showing off many of the available dogs in the shelter.

And there are some cute cats like Peako featured at the top of this story.

To find adoptable cats and dogs, click here.