Seminole County Animals services reduces adoption fees as shelter nears capacity

Seminole County Animal Services hopes to clear its shelters, which it says are nearing capacity, by lowering adoption fees.
Every dog up for adoption will be cost $20 for the adoption fee, while cats will cost $10, plus $5 if you live in Seminole County for the license fee, officials said in a Facebook video.
The deal runs through the end of March.
In a video posted to its Facebook page, a shelter official says “it’s overflowing with dogs right now” while showing off many of the available dogs in the shelter.
And there are some cute cats like Peako featured at the top of this story.
To find adoptable cats and dogs, click here.
FURRY FRIENDS: The shelter is overflowing at Seminole County Animal Services! Through the end of the month adoption fees are $20 for all dogs and $10 for all cats. (Seminole County residents will still need to purchase a $5 county pet license with each adoption) Come check out all the available pets at Seminole County Animal Services: www.seminolecountypets.comPosted by Seminole County Animal Services on Friday, March 25, 2022