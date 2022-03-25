Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

Cue “Jaws” music.

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday.

Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH.

The 1,644-pound shark was tagged on Sept. 8, 2021, around Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia.

This massive creature traveled down the East Coast of the U.S., making the 3,910-mile trek in 119 days, according to OCEARCH.

OCEARCH said on its website that Scot was named by SeaWorld in honor of Nova Scotians.

“He was named Scot after the people of Nova Scotia, who have always been so welcoming and committed to the science and health of our oceans,” OCEARCH said.