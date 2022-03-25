VIDEO: Mama duck has babies at Florida hospital’s labor & delivery center

A mama duck found herself at the right place at the right time when she “delivered” her babies at the labor and delivery center of Baptist Medical Center’s Jacksonville Beach location this week, according to WJXT.

The mama duck and her 10 ducklings had to walk through the building to roam free after they were trapped in a fenced-in area in the back.

The hospital said the duck flew into the courtyard and kept her eggs safe there, but the only way out was through the building.

“We’re still ‘quacking’ up over this sweet story,” Baptist Medical Center Beaches said.

Beached OBGYN said they would update everyone if they saw the mama and babies again.