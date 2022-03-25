75º

BREAKING NEWS

Florida

VIDEO: Mama duck has babies at Florida hospital’s labor & delivery center

Special delivery!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Animals, Florida, Strange Florida, Duck

A mama duck found herself at the right place at the right time when she “delivered” her babies at the labor and delivery center of Baptist Medical Center’s Jacksonville Beach location this week, according to WJXT.

The mama duck and her 10 ducklings had to walk through the building to roam free after they were trapped in a fenced-in area in the back.

The hospital said the duck flew into the courtyard and kept her eggs safe there, but the only way out was through the building.

“We’re still ‘quacking’ up over this sweet story,” Baptist Medical Center Beaches said.

Beached OBGYN said they would update everyone if they saw the mama and babies again.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email