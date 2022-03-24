Driver, 11-foot alligator killed in Florida crash

LITHIA, Fla. – A man was killed while driving early Thursday morning in a crash with an 11-foot alligator, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on eastbound County Road 672 in Lithia, about 2 miles west of County Road 39, deputies said.

Another motorist noticed the man’s car overturned in a ditch on the north side of the road and called 911, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office determined that the front of the 59-year-old man’s car struck the alligator and the vehicle veered off of the road. Detectives pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The alligator was also killed in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.