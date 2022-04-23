Suspect robs a second Winter Park bank, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Winter Park police are seeking a suspect who robbed the TD Bank located at 810 N. Orlando Ave. on Saturday.

Police said the suspect appears to be the same person involved in a bank robbery at the Fairwinds Credit Union in Winter Park last Saturday.

The suspect is described as a light skin Black man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and medium-length dreadlocks. The suspect also has tattoos on the side of his neck, police said.

If you have information on the identity of this suspect or about the bank robbery, please contact the Winter Park Police Department at 407-644-1313. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crimeline.org.