Disbarred Winter Park attorney gets 5 years for stealing $3M from elderly client

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A disbarred Winter Park attorney received prison time after agreeing to a plea deal for stealing $3 million from an elderly client.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Roby was arrested in 2021 and agreed to the plea deal Friday for exploitation of an elderly person and grand theft of more than $100,000.

Deputies said Roby stole from Helen Kuhn, a client of his, by fraudulently getting a power of attorney and “draining her accounts.”

The sheriff’s office said more than $2.4 million of the stolen funds were able to be recovered.

Officials said there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-4357.