Orlando motorcycle crash kills man, injures woman, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash in Orlando killed a 46-year-old man driving his motorcycle Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Orlando man collided with a 25-year-old Orlando woman on Alafaya Trail and College Park Trail at approximately 8:35 p.m., troopers said.

Troopers said there is a complete roadblock for the southbound lanes of Alafaya Trail as troopers investigate the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back with News 6 for more updates.