Pickup truck hits vehicle, runs over driver in fatal Osceola County crash, FHP says

Crash happened in St. Cloud

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The driver of a small utility vehicle was killed Thursday when a pickup truck rear-ended the vehicle then drove over the woman, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened in the area of 5 Oaks and Harmony Square drives in the St. Cloud area, off Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, across from Harmony High School around 3:20 a.m. FHP said the 2015 GMC Sierra was traveling on a private dirt path and failed to see the Kawasaki Mule Side-by-Side utility vehicle stopped on the path.

According to the crash report, the pickup rear-ended the Kawasaki, causing the driver of the vehicle to be ejected, and then the pickup ran over the driver.

The Kawasaki driver, a 38-year-old Kissimmee woman, was pronounced dead at Saint Cloud Hospital.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

