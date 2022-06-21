Driver hits trooper patrol car on turnpike in St. Cloud, FHP says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A driver backed into a patrol car on the Florida Turnpike in St. Cloud Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, a 38-year-old Kissimmee man, was stopped at an outside shoulder on northbound State Road 91 on the turnpike, near an emergency-vehicle-only ramp from Friar’s Cove Road, troopers said.

A report shows an FHP trooper was also heading north on the turnpike and pulled in behind the Kissimmee driver.

The trooper put on his car’s emergency lights and placed the vehicle in park moments before the first driver began backing up, troopers said.

According to FHP, the trooper then began blowing his horn to get the driver’s attention, though the driver still backed right into the trooper’s vehicle.

FHP stated there were no injuries, and neither the driver nor the trooper were taken to the hospital.

There is no roadblock in the area, but the crash remains under investigation.