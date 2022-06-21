Crash involving dump truck closes Kissimmee lanes

A crash between a dump truck and a vehicle near the intersection of Ham Brown and Lizzia Brown roads left all lanes closed Tuesday afternoon.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A crash between a vehicle and a dump truck in Kissimmee closed all lanes of traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon, Osceola County Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

The wreck occurred near the intersection of Lizzia Brown and Ham Brown roads and shut down all lanes in that area, fire officials said.

Firefighters said they are coordinating a helicopter evacuation for an unknown number of patients.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.