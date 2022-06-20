TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes SR-408 in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has prompted the closure of State Road 408 in Orange County.

The wreck happened Monday morning on eastbound S.R. 408 east of Old Winter Garden Road, just before John Young Parkway. Eastbound lanes of S.R. 408 are closed in the area, creating a traffic jam.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Drivers headed east on S.R. 408 can exit at Kirkman Road and head north to Colonial Drive or south on Kirkman Road to Old Winter Garden Road.

