DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.

[TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to a crash report, the motorcycle overturned on the grass shoulder.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was not wearing a helmet, the report states.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.