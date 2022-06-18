96º

DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

Single-vehicle crash occurred on County Road 450 at 9th Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.

According to a crash report, the motorcycle overturned on the grass shoulder.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. He was not wearing a helmet, the report states.

The fatal crash is still being investigated.

