Man speeds from deputies at over 100 mph after fatal Polk County crash, sheriff’s office says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man who left a fatal crash in Polk County early Friday sped away from deputies at over 100 mph before they where able to arrest him at his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the hit-and-run crash happened near U.S. 27 and Polo Park Boulevard in Davenport around 12:50 a.m. Polk County deputies and fire rescue responded to the crash where they found a 41-year-old Clermont man dead.

The sheriff’s office said the man was likely walking along the highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

Lake County deputies noticed a white car shortly after the crash happened stop at a stop sign, where they noticed heavy damage to the bumper, hood, passenger side mirror and half of the windshield.

The driver, 24-year-old David Syking Street Jr., sped from deputies when they turned their emergency lights on at over 100 mph and ran multiple stop signs and red lights.

Law enforcement used the vehicle’s tag to locate the owner and were able to arrest Street at his Davenport home.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said he admitted to deputies he was driving the car when the crash happened and did not stop or call law enforcement.

He faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.