Man arrested after trying to pass off as brother, Polk deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested in Bartow after trying to pass himself off as his own brother, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy in Bartow pulled over a man after noticing the truck he was driving had expired registration, the department said.

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Records indicate the deputy asked the man for his personal information, to which the man replied that he had neither a license nor knew his social security number.

Upon asking for his name and date of birth, however, reports show the man told the deputy that he was 38-year-old “Francisco Elizaldo Trevino, Jr.”

According to the sheriff’s department, while the deputy ran the information, the man eventually confessed that “Francisco” wasn’t his real identity, saying, “Man, I gave you my brother’s name. I got a warrant.”

Deputies said the man was actually 35-year-old Charles Trevino, who had several warrants out for his arrest, including aggravated assault, carjacking and burglary.

The sheriff’s department wrote in a social media post that “Chuck was arrested and taken to Grady Judd’s Bed & Breakfast, where he’ll receive complimentary room service and laundry care during his stay. And a souvenir photo.”

Ad

Trevino faces charges for giving a false ID to law enforcement and not having a valid driver’s license.