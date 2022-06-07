78º

Man arrested after trying to pass off as brother, Polk deputies say

Reports show man gave his brother’s name and birth date to deputies after being pulled over

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Charles Trevino, 35 (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested in Bartow after trying to pass himself off as his own brother, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy in Bartow pulled over a man after noticing the truck he was driving had expired registration, the department said.

Records indicate the deputy asked the man for his personal information, to which the man replied that he had neither a license nor knew his social security number.

Upon asking for his name and date of birth, however, reports show the man told the deputy that he was 38-year-old “Francisco Elizaldo Trevino, Jr.”

According to the sheriff’s department, while the deputy ran the information, the man eventually confessed that “Francisco” wasn’t his real identity, saying, “Man, I gave you my brother’s name. I got a warrant.”

Deputies said the man was actually 35-year-old Charles Trevino, who had several warrants out for his arrest, including aggravated assault, carjacking and burglary.

The sheriff’s department wrote in a social media post that “Chuck was arrested and taken to Grady Judd’s Bed & Breakfast, where he’ll receive complimentary room service and laundry care during his stay. And a souvenir photo.”

Trevino faces charges for giving a false ID to law enforcement and not having a valid driver’s license.

