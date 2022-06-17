1 hurt after car, 2 semis crash in Ocala, firefighters say

OCALA, Fla. – One person was injured following a crash in Ocala involving two semitrucks and a sedan Thursday evening, Ocala Fire Rescue said.

The three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and North Pine Avenue, fire officials said.

[TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer flash sale on tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Upon arrival, fire crews said they found one of the semitrucks had a moderate fuel leak that was spilling onto the road and into a nearby storm drain, posing a hazard to both the environment and locals.

Ad

A crash at the intersection of West Silver Springs Boulevard and North Pine Avenue led to a fuel leak onto the road and into a nearby storm drain. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

Fire crews said they placed “booms,” or barriers meant to block fuel spillage, into the storm drain to minimize the impact, while other crews collected the remaining fuel and covered the spill with absorbent.

Crews placed 'booms' into the storm drain and covered the spill with absorbent to minimize environmental damage. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.