Osceola County single-vehicle crash kills Deltona driver, troopers say

32-year-old woman died after crashing into fence, according to troopers

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County single-vehicle crash killed a 32-year-old Deltona woman Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was driving east on U.S. Highway 192 toward Orleans Avenue in Kissimmee.

According to troopers, the woman lost control and drove off the road, colliding with a ditch and causing the car to overturn and crash into a barbed-wire fence.

Troopers stated she was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Reports show she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

