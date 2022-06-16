Dog killed, 2 injured in Daytona Beach Shores crash by Publix, department says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured, and a dog was killed in a crash outside a Publix Wednesday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

A 64-year-old Daytona Beach Shores man was crossing A1A around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the same time the crosswalk’s flashing lights activated, police said.

According to officers, a motorcyclist hit the man and his dog. The motorcyclist and pedestrian were both hospitalized with serious injuries and the man’s dog died, police said.

“This provides another opportunity to talk about crosswalk safety. We have 22 marked crosswalks on A1A in the Shores, and we encourage pedestrians to cross in them, if possible. Drivers should watch carefully for pedestrians in crosswalks – and STOP,” Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. “When pedestrians are waiting to enter the crosswalk (from the curb or the refuge), there is NO requirement that vehicles stop. The pedestrian should wait until it is safe to enter the lane and then all vehicles must stop. Pedestrians should not enter the crosswalk if a vehicle is so close that it is impossible for the driver to yield. If the crosswalk is at a signalized intersection, pedestrians should proceed only with the green signal in the direction controlled by the signal face, unless directed otherwise by a pedestrian control signal.”