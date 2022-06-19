Women driving on I-4 in Volusia County shot at from car following them, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two women traveling on Interstate 4 in Volusia County were followed by and shot at from another car early Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-4 near mile marker 118, troopers said.

The victims told troopers they noticed an unknown vehicle following them in the center lane. After the women changed lanes to the right in order to get away from the vehicle, it pulled up alongside their car and a man in the front passenger seat shot at them at least seven times, according to a news release.

Troopers said the women pulled over, left the vehicle and ran for the tree line where they contacted authorities. Neither victim was injured in the incident, and the suspect vehicle drove away westbound, the release states.

The shooter was described as a Black male in his mid-to-late 20s. Though the victims could not obtain the vehicle’s tag number, one of the women described the car as a possibly burgundy (or another dark color) older model Nissan Altima with dark windows and gray rims, troopers said.

As troopers investigate the shooting, anyone with information about the case was urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.