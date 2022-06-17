$5K reward offered for information nearly 1 year after teen shot, killed in Orlando

Police are searching for information that may lead to an arrest in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Tyler Timmons, who was killed on June 19, 2021.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is now being offered for anyone with information on a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead in Orlando almost a year ago, Orlando police announced in a tweet Friday.

Police said Tyler Timmons, pictured above, was fatally shot on June 19, 2021, on Millenia Lakes Boulevard.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the area around 4:52 a.m. that day, according to an initial investigation.

The shooter faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, officers said.

Officers are seeking any information that may lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimeline, where the tipster can stay anonymous, by calling 1-800-423-TIPS(8477) or **TIPS(8477).