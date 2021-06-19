Homicide investigation underway after man found dead near Mall at Millenia, Orlando police say

Homicide investigation underway at complex near Mall at Millenia.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Millenia Lakes Boulevard around 4:52 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one man dead, according to police.

The department said there is no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.