Deland man shot in the leg, arrested after confronting woman, police say

DeLand, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested Monday following a confrontation with a woman outside a waffle business, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Britten Polk, 30, confronted a woman outside of C’s Waffles at 413 S. Woodland Blvd. due to rumors about something she may have said about him, police said.

According to police, the two had previously been in a romantic relationship.

As Polk approached the woman, she pulled out a handgun, holding it toward the ground, records show.

Reports indicate that a struggle ensued between the two, leading to the firearm going off and a round hitting Polk in his right leg.

Police said bystanders were eventually able to separate the two, at which point Polk fled to a relative’s home at the 300 block of North Orange Avenue.

Polk was later taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach with non-life-threatening injuries before police arrested him, the department said.

Polk faces charges for felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor battery.