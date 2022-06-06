Carjacking victim dies weeks after attack at Florida Technological College, DeLand police say

DeLAND, Fla. – The person who was shot during a violent carjacking at Florida Technological College in May has died, according to DeLand police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after the robbery early on May 22 in critical condition. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said the carjacking is likely connected to a similar robbery at a Walmart located at 1699 North Woodland Blvd. about an hour earlier.

Two men already face charges in the Walmart carjacking — Isaiah Thomas, 21, and John Torres, 22. DeLand police said those men are the main suspects in this deadly shooting as well.

Police released the 911 call made by one of the victims in the Florida Technological College in which she tells the operator she and her partner “have just been shot at.”

“Keep pressure on the bleeding,” the 911 operator tells the caller, who is tending to her partner who suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the incident. “Just keep watching his breathing, OK?”

Police previously said that more arrests could come from this investigation.

“We still have other suspects that could possibly be arrested in this case,” said Captain Prurince Dice with DeLand Police Department following the arrest of Thomas and Torres. “Some of the vehicles that were used were seen at both locations.”

Thomas and Torres already face charges of carjacking and burglary with assault or battery. It is not clear when charges against them might be upgraded following the victim’s death.

