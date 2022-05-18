Orlando man indicted for carjacking, U.S. attorney says

TAMPA, Fla. – An Orlando man is facing charges related to a carjacking in September wherein he allegedly stole a vehicle from another person by force, according to an indictment.

The indictment said 26-year-old Orlando native Rodney Jones “knowingly took a 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio from another person by force, violence and intimidation, with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and Seminole Police Department — alongside the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office — as part of the Safe Trails Task Force.

The Safe Trails Task Force is a partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, Seminole Police Department and other tribal law enforcement agencies to reduce crime rates in Indian Country.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Murray.