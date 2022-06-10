No bond granted for man accused of fatally shooting wife, leaving body in car at DeLand Walgreens

A man accused of shooting and killing his wife before leaving her body in a car at a DeLand Walgreens parking lot faced a Volusia County judge Friday.

Police said Robert Fleming, 36, was caught in Tennessee a week after the body was found. He was extradited back to Volusia County Thursday.

Fleming faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, Latosia Warren.

An arrest report released once Fleming was back in Volusia County jail also reveals new details in how investigators pieced together the case so far.

According to the report, DeLand police got a call on May 17 from a woman in Orlando to report a stolen car. Investigators said she told them Fleming and Warren had just moved to Florida from Ohio and were renting a car from her, using it in the Orlando area to drive for Uber and Lyft.

After a couple of weeks, she said Fleming missed a payment and then stopped answering her calls, the report shows.

Police said the woman, using GPS tracking, located the car in a Walgreens parking lot on New York Avenue in DeLand and asked police to meet her there.

Investigators said they found the car with Warren’s body inside. She had been shot several times and had a bag over her head, according to officers.

The report also shows detectives found a pistol with blood on it, several casings, a broken passenger window and a projectile exit hole in a door.

Police said they then checked surveillance video, which showed Fleming with the parked car two days before police found it.

The video then showed Fleming walking down the street. According to the report, police then responded to a call about nine minutes after Fleming parked the car. Upon arrival, police said they found Fleming acting mentally distressed about 900 feet from the Walgreens store.

According to the report, Fleming had blood on his arm and was making suicidal comments, telling police to take him away because he didn’t want to hurt anyone else and he didn’t want to hurt Warren.

He was Baker Acted but released from the facility later that day. Fleming was arrested a week later in May in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Police in Tennessee also found him after receiving a call about Fleming acting mentally distressed in public.

The report also said Fleming was currently on federal supervised release on charges out of Ohio but did not say what for. He will be back in Florida court in July.