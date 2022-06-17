Woman arrested in connection to attempted carjacking outside DeLand Walmart, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A woman has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking that happened last month outside a DeLand Walmart, police said.

Estela Luna, 24, was arrested Thursday by deputies in West Palm Beach on outstanding warrants, records show.

[TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer flash sale on tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Police said Luna was with suspects Isaiah Thomas, 21, and John Torres, 22, during an attempted carjacking outside the Walmart on North Woodland Boulevard on May 21.

Ad

Police said the suspects attacked a man who was watching videos on his phone inside his car, demanding his keys. The victim was able to run to the Walmart for help with the keys in his pocket, but the suspects ran away, police said.

Almost an hour after the Walmart incident, police said there was a second attempted carjacking at Florida Technological College. In that case, a victim was shot and died from his injuries a few weeks later.

Police believe the two incidents are related, but have not charged anyone for the second case yet.

Luna faces charges of principal to carjacking, principal to burglary, assault and battery.

Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspects is asked to contact the DeLand Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 386-626-7400.