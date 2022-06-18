91º

3 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

Shooting reported in 1800 block of Landstreet Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies responded to a shooting early that morning near State Road 528 that left three men injured.

Deputies said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Upon their arrival, deputies said they found three men in their 30s who had been shot.

The men were taken to a hospital, but neither their conditions nor their identities were shared. There was no suspect information available at the time of this report, deputies said.

No other details were disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

