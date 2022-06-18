3 men found shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said its deputies responded to a shooting early that morning near State Road 528 that left three men injured.
Deputies said the shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m. in the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Upon their arrival, deputies said they found three men in their 30s who had been shot.
[TRENDING: 3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Georgia | Here’s why it’s so hot, even by Florida’s standards | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The men were taken to a hospital, but neither their conditions nor their identities were shared. There was no suspect information available at the time of this report, deputies said.
No other details were disclosed.
This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.