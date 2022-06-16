4th man arrested in connection with Bunnell shooting that killed 16-year-old, deputies say

Terrell Sampson, 18, was arrested Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The fourth suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old earlier this year in Bunnell was arrested Thursday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Terrell Sampson, 18, was found by deputies after a few days in hiding and faces an attempted murder charge in the homicide of Flagler Palm Coast High School student Noah Smith, who was shot to death in January.

Terrell Sampson, 18, arrested by Flagler deputies as a suspect in the homicide of a Bunnell teen earlier this year (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

In addition, 30-year-old Russell Hillard was also arrested and faces a charge for harboring Sampson.

“Today, Sampson has joined his accomplices behind bars alongside six other key players in the many incidents that occurred throughout the six-month-long investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “He thought he could run and avoid facing the consequences for his actions, but I never break a promise. I warned him that we would get him, and we held strong to that.”

Three men face first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of two Flagler County 16-year-olds killed over a “beef between two groups,” Sheriff Rick Staly said at a news briefing Tuesday.

Three other men—Tyrese Patterson, 20, Stephen Monroe, 23, and Devandre Williams, 18—were previously arrested in connection to the shooting and another shooting which killed 16-year-old Keymarion Hall.

In a news conference Tuesday, Staly said the shootings happened due to a “beef between two groups,” during which Sampson was the intended target both times.

The investigation into Smith’s death has been months in the making, with a possible $15,000 reward being offered for information about the shooting back in May.

Crime Stoppers in Flagler County is increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter that killed a 16-year-old boy in Bunnell earlier this year.

Hillard and Sampson were taken to the Flagler County jail, where Sampson is being held without bond. A bond amount was not disclosed for Hillard.

Hillard faces multiple charges, including for felony accessory and resisting an officer without violence.

Sampson faces an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Additional charges may be pending, deputies said.