WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: Flagler County sheriff gives update on January shooting that killed 16-year-old

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County sheriff is providing an update in the investigation of a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Bunnell earlier this year.

Noah Smith, 16, was shot and killed on South Anderson Street on Jan. 12. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly will be holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Friday to discuss the investigation.

There has been little information available though shortly after the shooting, the sheriff’s office issued a warning that retaliation and violence would not be tolerated.

“We have heard the chatter of recent threats and retaliation in the community,” Staly said after the teen was fatally shot. “We’ve been informed of multiple threats against the alleged perpetrator and the possibility of people taking matters into their own hands.”

Smith’s family will be attending the news conference Friday afternoon.

News 6 will stream it live at the top of this story when it begins.