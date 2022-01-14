$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal shooting of teen in Bunnell

BUNNELL, Fla. – A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information on the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Bunnell.

Noah Smith was shot and killed in Bunnell, prompting authorities to issue a warning that retaliation and violence will not be tolerated.

He was fatally shot Wednesday on South Anderson Street, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have heard the chatter of recent threats and retaliation in the community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We’ve been informed of multiple threats against the alleged perpetrator and the possibility of people taking matters into their own hands.”

Staly said any act of retaliation will not be tolerated.

The Bunnell Police Department requested the sheriff’s office to take over the investigation due to additional investigative techniques at the agency’s disposal.

“We know people in the community have information that could help this investigation,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “Now is the time to decide if you want to be a witness or a defendant so call CrimeStoppers and provide us the information that will help catch a killer. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Do this now for Noah and his family. We will not rest until his killer is brought to justice. "

Anyone with information and/or tips can call investigators at 386-313-4911.