Overturned vehicle causes traffic on I-95 south in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wreck on Interstate 95 in Flagler County caused traffic Friday morning, according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an overturned vehicle on I-95 south near mile marker 727.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
No injuries have been reported at this time.
No other information is available. Check back here for updates.
The Florida Highway Patrol is working an overturned vehicle on I95 southbound at milemarker 727. Traffic is beginning to back up into Flagler County. #fcsotraffic— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) January 7, 2022