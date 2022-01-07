74º

Overturned vehicle causes traffic on I-95 south in Flagler County

The FHP investigating

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A wreck on Interstate 95 in Flagler County caused traffic Friday morning, according to a tweet from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an overturned vehicle on I-95 south near mile marker 727.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

