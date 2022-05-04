16-year-old boy shot, killed in Bunnell, deputies say

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy died after he was shot Tuesday night in Bunnell, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Bunnell police responded just after 10 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of South Pine and East Booe streets, where two people were found shot.

[TRENDING: Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Keymarion Hall, 16, died from his injuries at Halifax Health Hospital, while the other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released after treatment, deputies said.

Ad

The Flagler County Major Case Unit took up the investigation as it’s believed the shooting was not random, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.

“This appears to be a focused incident,” Staly said. “Our investigators have worked throughout the night and I ask anyone with information to call us.”

The sheriff’s office urged anyone with information about the incident to call 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@FlaglerSheriff.com. A reward of up to $5,000 for information was offered by CrimeStoppers at 888-277 TIPS (8477).