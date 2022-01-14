‘Retaliation and violence will not be tolerated:’ Flagler sheriff says after fatal shooting of teen

BUNNELL, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will take over the case of the fatal shooting of a teenager in Bunnell.

The Bunnell Police Department requested the sheriff’s office to take over the investigation due to the possibility of additional investigative techniques outside of their jurisdiction, according to FCSO.

Noah Smith,16, was shot on Wednesday on South Anderson Street, he would later die at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have heard the chatter of recent threats and retaliation in the community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Staly said retaliation and violence will not be tolerated.

“We’ve been informed of multiple threats against the alleged perpetrator and the possibility of people taking matters into their own hands,” Staly said.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 386-313-4911.