3 men arrested over a month after fatal shooting in Kissimmee parking lot, deputies say

From left to right: Omar Yasser-Mohamed Abdelaal, 20; Mordlin Zache Docline Darryl, 21; and Joyshon Blasie, 18 were all arrested and booked into Osceola County jail, where they are held without bond.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Kissimmee over a month ago, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Omar Yasser-Mohamed Abdelaal, 20; Mordlin Zache Docline Darryl, 21; and Joyshon Blasie, 18, are all facing murder, robbery with a firearm and armed burglary conveyance charges.

[TRENDING: Disney is offering a private jet world tour | Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to investigators, the shooting initially occurred May 4 in the parking lot of Vans Beauty Salon located at 4402 S. Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found two victims and transported them both to the hospital. One of the victims, identified as Windlyn Montilus, later died from his injuries, according to deputies.

Deputies issued arrest warrants for Abdelaal, Darryl and Blasie on Thursday and they were later arrested and booked into Osceola County jail, the sheriff’s office said.

All three suspects are being held on no bond.