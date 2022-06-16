96º

Man transported to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Shooting occurred near the 1500 block of Vidalia Court

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Shooting, Crime
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 3:27 a.m. near the 1500 block of Vidalia Court.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 20s shot and transported him to the hospital.

No other information, including the condition of the victim or any arrests made, has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

