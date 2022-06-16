Man transported to hospital after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Thursday morning following a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting occurred around 3:27 a.m. near the 1500 block of Vidalia Court.

[TRENDING: Disney is offering a private jet world tour | Hidden gem: Zip through canyons at this Ocala adventure park | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Upon arrival, investigators said they found a man in his 20s shot and transported him to the hospital.

No other information, including the condition of the victim or any arrests made, has been provided.

Ad

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.