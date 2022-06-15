87º

LIVE

Local News

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Shooting occurred in the area of the 900 block of Monroe Court

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Crime, Shooting, Apopka
(WJXT)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Orange County Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they responded to a call about a person shot around 4:21 p.m. at the 900 block of Monroe Court in Apopka.

[TRENDING: WATCH: Florida woman records giant alligator’s mating call in Apopka | ‘He didn’t eat for 4 days:’ Florida boy recovering from venomous snake bite | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The victim was then transported to the hospital, according to investigators.

No other information, including the victim or shooter’s identities, has been made available. Deputies did not say whether any arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email