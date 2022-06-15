Ocoee police look for killer in May shooting death of 33-year-old man

Ocoee police said 33-year-old Mugen Pintar was fatally shot on May 15 in the area of Little Aspen Court.

OCOEE, Fla. – Police are looking for any information about a shooting that killed a 33-year-old man in Ocoee one month ago.

According to Ocoee police, the fatal shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 in the area of Little Aspen Court.

Upon arriving at the Ocoee home, officers said they found Mugen Pintar shot and in critical condition. The husband and father was transported to the hospital, where he later died, investigators said.

The department said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact the Ocoee Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 407-905-3161 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 to remain anonymous. Anyone who submits information to Crimeline leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.