Have you seen him? Missing teen last seen leaving Ocoee home

Ander Dudek Lorenzo Pablo has been missing since May 24.

OCOEE, Fla. – A teenager who recently arrived from Guatemala has disappeared from a home in Ocoee, and police are looking for him.

Ander Dudek Lorenzo Pablo, 17, left a family friend’s home in Ocoee on May 24, but never returned.

Police said Pablo has no other known friends or family in the area and his family is still in Guatemala.

Pablo is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a clothing description for him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.