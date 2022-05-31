Leesburg man with dementia goes missing after driving from store, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Leesburg man went missing after driving away from the store Monday afternoon, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

George Carter, 82, was last seen in the parking lot of Bealls Outlet by 931 S. 14th St. at 6:54 p.m., police said.

LPD said Carter drove away after his wife went into the store. Officers added Carter suffers from dementia and does not know his way around the area.

He was last seen wearing a gray button-down shirt with a swordfish, gray pants and gray tennis shoes, police said.

Officers reported he drove off in a red 2019 Honda Insight with a Florida tag reading “ZY39Y.”

According to police, the car has a red-and-black Georgia Bulldog plate attached to its front.

UPDATE: Police confirmed at roughly 10:28 p.m. they were able to find Carter in Columbia County.