Family frustrated as judge accepts plea deal in fatal 2018 Ocoee Founders’ Day crash

Tammer Mansour was sentenced to 4 years in prison, with credit for time served

OCOEE, Fla. – Family members of a couple killed in a crash during the 2018 Founders’ Day Festival in Ocoee are frustrated after an Orange County Judge accepted a plea agreement from the suspect in the hit-and-run crash.

Prosecutors say Tammer Mansour drove into a crowd and killed Richard Giannazzo and Diana Cole during the event. Ocoee police say Mansour sped off after the crash until he was forced to stop by witnesses, but they say even then he ditched the SUV used in the crash in a parking lot and ran from the scene.

Frank Giannazzo is Richard’s brother.

“I think it was a great miscarriage of justice. My brother was worth more than that. He was the best one in the family. We lost a good man,” he said. “No remorse, he didn’t even apologize. He didn’t even say I’d like to say I’m sorry to the family. Nothing.”

Under the agreement, Mansour was ordered to spend 4 years in prison, with credit for 361 days time served, followed by 20 years probation. The judge also ordered his driver’s license be permanently revoked.

A decision was reached by attorneys on both sides. The prosecutor said he agreed to the deal because there could have possibly been no justice.

“This case may have ultimately ended up dismissed if it goes to the district court of appeals,” said Assistant State Attorney David Fear.

“It’s a fair resolution based on the actual facts of the case. Mr. Mansour is apologetic and it’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about what happened that night,” said Mansour’s attorney Kendell Ali.

During the hearing, Mansour watched on as the victims’ families tried to convince the judge why they felt the plea agreement was not right.

“I’m sorry, your honor. My sister’s life was worth more than a slap on a wrist and a don’t do that again,” said Deb Cole, Diana Cole’s sister.

“That man right there, deserves to be punished,” said Carl Giannazzo, Richard’s brother.