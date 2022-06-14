Juvenile suspect in custody following shooting in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, FLA – A juvenile suspect is in custody after the Titusville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 1400 Block of Prairie Lane on Tuesday, officials said.

Police reported to the scene around 2 p.m. where they say they found one adult male shot, who was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The police said that the scene is secure.

This is a developing story and more details will be released soon.