‘Clear plan of attack:’ Police outline Melbourne bar shooting at murder suspect’s bond hearing

Following the bond hearing for a man suspected of murder in Melbourne, the judge has announced a delay in the bond ruling.

VIERA, Fla. – Melbourne police spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time about investigating a shooting at the Off The Traxx bar where a man died on the dance floor back in March.

Lead detective Thomas Cahalan testified during 28-year-old Elvin Clark’s bond hearing that the shooting was part of a “clear plan of attack.”

“(I recall) a muzzle flash coming from Mr. Clark’s right hand, immediately followed by gun smoke and the victim stumbling and collapsing onto the eastside of the bar,” the detective told the courtroom.

Police identified the victim as Alain Noel, 34, from Palm Bay.

Cahalan testified that Noel, who was recorded dancing moments before his death, was an innocent victim caught in a feud between Clark, two co-defendants in the case— 30-year-old Lucious Scott and 34-year-old Richard Lakes—and a man Noel was hanging out with that night.

During the four hour hearing, Noel’s family filled one side of the courtroom and Clark’s supporters filled the other.

Clark’s family and friends testified the defendant turned his life around after spending five years in prison by starting a successful lawn care business and mentoring youth athletes.

A 17-year-old Eau Gallie High School football player read a letter to the courtroom that he wrote.

“Elvin is a leader and a role model for the young men around here who look up to him,” Alvarez Baker said.

A defense attorney asked Clark’s cousin if he would be a threat to the community if he is released from jail before his trial.

“Not at all,” Roshoud Gibson said. “He has his head on track.”

The defense is asking for a bond of $100,000 but the hearing concluded Tuesday without a ruling.

Judge Steve Henderson said he’ll make a decision by Thursday.

