Man killed, motorcyclist badly hurt in Volusia County crash

DELTONA, FLA – A Deltona man died and a motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Howland Boulevard in Deltona, deputies said.

A 2006 Harley-Davidson and a 2013 Volkswagen sedan — driven by Matthew Davis, 31 — were both traveling on Howland Boulevard near Red Fox Run. The sedan hit the rear of the motorcycle, according to a news release, throwing the 47-year-old rider to the ground.

The motorcycle was dragged as the sedan crossed the median and ultimately slammed into a car wash on the opposite side of Howland Boulevard, officials said.

Davis died at the scene. The motorcycle rider was flown to an area hospital where he is recovering.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the crash.