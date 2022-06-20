FHP search for driver who shot at women driving on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers on Monday continue to search for a gunman who opened fire on two women while driving on Interstate 4 in Volusia County.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. early Sunday on westbound I-4 near State Road 44.

[TRENDING: Disney Wish cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral | Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The victims told Florida Highway Patrol an unknown vehicle was following them in the center lane and when the women changed lanes to get away from the vehicle, it pulled up alongside their car. Troopers said the victims were shot at least seven times by a man in the front passenger seat.

FHP said neither victim was hurt. The troopers said the women pulled over, got out of the vehicle and ran for the tree line while calling law enforcement.

Troopers said the shooter was a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan, possibly burgundy. It’s believed to be an older model Nissan Altima with dark windows and gray rims. The victims could not get the vehicle’s tag number.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.