Volusia deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting at IHOP

DeBARY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies are still searching Monday for a man they believe has information about a fatal shooting at an IHOP.

Deputies said they were able to locate a vehicle they believe may have been involved in the shooting Friday evening. The Cadillac CTS sedan was found in the Daytona Beach area, according to investigators.

Deputies are still searching for Sammy McKnight Jr., 31. Records show McKnight’s most recent address was in Palm Bay, but investigators believe he may be in Daytona Beach.

Deputies said they want to question McKnight about the shooting death of James Shirley, 36, of DeBary.

Shirley was found shot to death outside of the IHOP restaurant located at 320 Dirksen Drive Friday night.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or why they believe McKnight might know something about it.

Deputies said McKnight has an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.