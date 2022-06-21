‘Before he kills somebody else:’ Reward offered for DeBary murder suspect

DEBARY, Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are asking residents to be on the lookout for a murder suspect. The sheriff’s office believes Sammy McKnight, Jr., 31, shot and killed a man outside of a DeBary IHop on Friday. Now, the sheriff’s office is offering a $5,000 reward for his capture.

“This is a guy who will kill or shoot you as soon as he looks at you,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

McKnight is wanted on a second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of killing James Shirley, 36, near the IHop off Dirksen Drive.

[TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida hospital after catfish stabs him in chest | 2nd case of monkeypox found in Orange County, 1 case in Seminole County, records show | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“The victim in this case was a gentleman who had some issues, was living out of his car in the back of the Hampton Inn parking lot in DeBary. He somehow befriends this guy at the Circle K,” said Chitwood.

The sheriff said the two were seen on video speaking outside of the Circle K for about an hour and a half before a sudden confrontation.

“There’s a fight. McKnight pulls out a handgun, fires seven shots at our victim, five of which strike him. The victim then walks a block to the IHop where he walks inside and collapses,” he said.

The sheriff said video then shows McKnight grabbing the victim’s backpack, jumping into the victim’s car, and taking off. Deputies found the car the next day dumped off School Street in Daytona Beach.

“The last time he was spotted was in the small hours of Saturday morning and he was on a beach cruiser in the midtown area of Daytona Beach,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood said there were expensive, rare items in the victim’s backpack they think McKnight may have wanted.

Ad

The sheriff said McKnight is from Brevard County where he has an extensive, violent criminal history and now, they need help finding him.

“All you need to do is call us and say he’s in 123 Main Street right now and we go in and put the cuffs on him. Easiest $5,000 you could ever make. We’ve got to get him off the street before he kills somebody else,” he said.

Anyone who knows McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.