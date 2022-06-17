90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 shot at DeBary IHOP, Volusia deputies investigating

No suspect in custody, deputies say

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Tags: Volusia County, Crime
Police crime scene tape (WDIV)

DeBary. Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a shooting at an IHOP in DeBary.

The shooting happened at the IHOP location at 320 Dirksen Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens offer flash sale on tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Deputies said one person was shot but gave no information about the person’s condition. They also said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

No other information is available. Stay with News 6 throughout the evening for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Christie joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021.

email