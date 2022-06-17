1 shot at DeBary IHOP, Volusia deputies investigating

DeBary. Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a shooting at an IHOP in DeBary.

The shooting happened at the IHOP location at 320 Dirksen Drive just before 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said one person was shot but gave no information about the person’s condition. They also said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

No other information is available. Stay with News 6 throughout the evening for updates.