Wildfire in Volusia County closes SR-46 for hours

Smoke from ‘Expressway Fire’ may be impacting SR-46

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Fire officials responded to a wildfire near State Road 46 Monday afternoon. (Florida Forest Service)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Forest Service officials responded to a wildfire which closed State Road 46 near at Seminole Ranch Conservation Area for hours Monday afternoon.

The “Expressway Fire” resulted in possible smoke impacting SR-46 in Volusia County, according to a tweet issued by Florida Forest Service.

Clouds of smoke came from the Expressway Fire Monday afternoon. (Florida Forest Service)

Troopers said SR-46 between Morgan Alderman and Hatbill roads in Mims was closed for hours. SR-46 has since reopened, according to fire officials.

According to fire officials, the Expressway Fire’s was estimated at 15-plus acres near SR-46, resulting in the road closure, and has since been 95% contained at 19 acres.

Troopers warned drivers about potential smoke in the area and cautioned that they may close the road if visibility becomes too poor.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

