Central Florida fire rescue strike teams respond to Bay County wildfires

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Fire crews from across Central Florida are responding to a massive wildfire that is forcing thousands of people to leave their homes.

Officials from Orange County Fire Rescue said they responded to an activation order issued by in a statewide emergency response plan and deployed an engine strike team to Bay County to assist with wildfire suppression.

Five fire engines are responding, one each from Orange County Fire Rescue, Seminole County Fire Department, St. Cloud Fire Rescue department, Osceola County Fire Rescue and Canaveral Fire Rescue.

“Deployments such as this represent the dedication that firefighters have for the citizens they protect, responding wherever they are needed regardless of jurisdiction,” Division Chief Michael Wajda said in a news release.

OCFR said this is expected to be a three-to-five day deployment for the 22 firefighters, who will be deployed to the front lines to protect structures in the path of the Adkins Avenue wildfire.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Bay County on Friday to help provide resources and funding for crews battling the fire.

“You know this is a really significant, fast-moving fire and it has obviously done some damage,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said damage left behind from Hurricane Michael in 2018 helped the fire spread quickly.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the 1,400 acre fire is now 35% contained. FFS said 25 helicopters have dropped more than 103,000 gallons of water while fighting the fire.

FFS said 600 homes have been evacuated, with at least two homes destroyed and 12 more homes damaged. A burn ban has been issued in Bay County.

The cause of the Adkins Avenue fire remains under investigation.