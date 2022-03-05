WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: DeSantis to discuss state of emergency in Bay County due to wildfire

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in Panama City Saturday morning where he will discuss a state of emergency he declared Friday in Bay County over an estimated 800-acre wildfire that continues to threaten homes and critical infrastructure, according to news releases.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. EST and will be joined by prominent state figures such as Florida Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and others.

The governor issued Executive Order 22-54 to declare a state of emergency in Bay County after the wildfire engulfed eight homes and led to the evacuation of thousands more, with weather conditions expected to maintain a moderate drought in the area for at least the next three days, according to the order.

News 6 will livestream the news conference at the top of this story when it starts.