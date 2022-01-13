FHP warns Marion County drivers of smoke, fog from area wildfire

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning for Marion County drivers Wednesday night regarding wildfire smoke and fog in the area.

According to FHP, the smoke coming off of an active 2.5-acre wildfire is affecting the area near State Road 40 and County Road 315.

Troopers said the lingering smoke could impact driver visibility through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area by reducing their speed and using low beam headlights to adapt to the weather condition, according to troopers.