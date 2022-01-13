65º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

FHP warns Marion County drivers of smoke, fog from area wildfire

Advisory in effect until Thursday morning

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic Alert, Marion County, FHP, Fire, Florida Highway Patrol
File photo (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol issued a warning for Marion County drivers Wednesday night regarding wildfire smoke and fog in the area.

According to FHP, the smoke coming off of an active 2.5-acre wildfire is affecting the area near State Road 40 and County Road 315.

[TRENDING: $25M fraud scheme involving Orlando sisters featured in IRS’ most-shocking cases of 2021 | Norwegian ship based at Port Canaveral among numerous cancellations | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Troopers said the lingering smoke could impact driver visibility through Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area by reducing their speed and using low beam headlights to adapt to the weather condition, according to troopers.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email